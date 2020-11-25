Daily News

Shekwo: Delta APC condoles with Sule

From Elo Edremoda, Warri

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has commiserated with Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on the death of the party’s state Chairman, Philip Shekwo.

A statement by the Chairman, Jones Erue, described the late Shekwo as one who stood for the unity of Nigeria.

It reads: “Chief Shekwo was a partner in progress who believed not only in moving the APC forward, but also in the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria. His arguments/contributions in meetings were superb and they contributed to the growth of the body and APC as a party.”

He urged security agencies to do all within their constitutional powers to unmask those behind the act.

