From Elo Edremoda, Warri

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has commiserated with Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on the death of the party’s state Chairman, Philip Shekwo.

A statement by the Chairman, Jones Erue, described the late Shekwo as one who stood for the unity of Nigeria.

It reads: “Chief Shekwo was a partner in progress who believed not only in moving the APC forward, but also in the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria. His arguments/contributions in meetings were superb and they contributed to the growth of the body and APC as a party.”

He urged security agencies to do all within their constitutional powers to unmask those behind the act.