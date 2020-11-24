Elo Edremoda, Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule and the people of Nasarawa State over the murder of Chief Philip Shekwo, who was the state chairman of the party.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, the party lamented the “brutal and callous killing” of Chief Shekwo.

The statement which was made available to The Nation by the publicity secretary of the Delta APC, Sylvester Imonina (Esq.), described the late Shekwo as one who stood for the unity of Nigeria.

“Chief Shekwo was a partner in progress who believed not only in moving the APC forward but also in the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria.

“His arguments/contributions in the course of meetings of Conference of APC States’ Chairmen were superb and they, in no mean way contributed to the growth of the body and APC as a Party,” Erue stated.

He urged security agencies to do all within their constitutional powers to unmask those behind the act.

According to him, “no man has the right to take another man’s life irrespective of whatever grievances he or she may habour against such a man.

“Everyone has the right to life in accordance with the Holy Scriptures as well as the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”