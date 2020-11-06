The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has shut its leaking pipeline located between Agbada FS and Nkpoku Manifold in Rivers State.

The Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, said the company received a report of the leak on November 4 and immediately activated its Emergency and Spill Response Team.

According to him, the team isolated and depressurised the pipeline same day to stop the flow of crude oil into it.

He said: “We also secured the site for safety same day, and begun the containment and recovery of leaked crude. We also begun the statutory government-led Joint Investigation Team (JIV) examination of the site to determine the cause and impact of the leak. The JIV and recovery of leaked crude are expected to be completed in one or two days.

“Whenever a leak is reported at any facility of SPDC Joint Venture, our immediate interest is to isolate the injecting facility, stop the leak, conduct the statutory JIV, and clean up the spill…”

Where required, we begin immediate remediation in order to return the area to a pristine state.”