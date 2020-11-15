By Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni has appointed a seven-man Campaign Council for the December 5 rescheduled concurrent legislative election in Cross River North Senatorial district.

The council, which has former Borno Governor Kashim Shettima as chairman and Caretaker Committee member, Mrs Stella Oketete as Secretary would be inaugurated on Wednesday November, 18th at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Their appointment was contained in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja on Sunday.

Other members of the campaign council are Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of State Power, Hon. Goody Jedy- Agba; Amb. Anthony Ogah Dimo, Alh. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa and Mr. Joshua Akpan.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct Legislative by-elections across eight states of the Federation.

The election was slated for October 31 but was postponed by the electoral body.

Elections are to hold in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Bayelsa State; Nganzai Constituency Borno and Bayo State Constituency, Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State and Imo North Senatorial District, Imo State.

The election will also hold in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II Constituency, Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District, Plateau State, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi.