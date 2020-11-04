From Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday protested in Abuja against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in a magazine.

The protest, which started from NITEL Junction, was terminated at Wuse Market.

A large number of the sect’s members marched on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and chanted anti-France songs.

The protesters also set ablaze the French national flag to signify their anger against the country.

The development led to confusion in the market as traders hurriedly locked up their shops for fear of possible attacks by the sect members.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa said the rally was meant to condemn the action of the France President on the derogatory publication.

A statement by Sheikh Sidi Munir, a follower of the sect’s leader, Sheik Ibraheem Zakzaky, reads: “We set the French flag on fire in reaction to the attack on Islam and Muslims by French President Emmanuel Macron since the heinous crime of publishing cartoons of the Prophet by the magazine, Charlie Hebdo.

“Hence, we applaud the current campaign across Muslim countries and all lovers of peace and humanity.”

Last Friday, the FCT police command deployed riot policemen and water canon to the National Mosque in anticipation of the group’s protest.

The protest caused gridlock as motorists were forced to use alternative routes.

They chanted “Allahu Akbar (God is great)”; “Free Sheikh Zakzaky” and carried placards with different inscriptions.

There was no clash between the protesters and the police during the 30 minutes the march lasted.