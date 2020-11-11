[FILES] A general view of the Ikoyi-Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 21, 2020, that was burnt the previous night after security forces shot protestors a few kilometres away from there. – Nigerians were in shock on October 21, 2020 after a deadly shooting of peaceful protesters in the biggest city Lagos that Amnesty International blamed on security forces.

There was no immediate death toll from the incident on the evening of October 20, 2020, in which witnesses and NGO’s said armed gunmen opened fire on a crowd of over 1,000 people to disperse them after a curfew was imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality. (Photo by SOPHIE BOUILLON / AFP)

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has urged prosecution of masterminds of the October 20, 2020 killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Muhammad Musa on behalf of the group’s Academic Forum expressed hope that the “probe would not follow the example of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI) set up by Kaduna State Government on the Zaria massacre in 2016.”

He claimed that the panel’s report, which “indicted the military, federal and state governments”, had not seen the light of day.

The sect alleged: “In Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky and his supporters are the first community to be on the receiving end of oppression and injustice of the Buhari regime when the Nigerian Army groundlessly descended upon us in December of the year 2015, gunning people down in a vicious manner and destroying property with gay abandon.”

It further claimed: “The energy of Nigerian youths in their unity against injustice was applauded. The IMN however said although the series of protests started with great coordination, they were subsequently sabotaged by infiltrators.

“The IMN insisted on sabotage where allegedly sponsored thugs were deployed by security agents to disrupt protests in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and other major cities across the country.

“These deliberate acts by the regime were done in order to provide itself with an excuse to carry out a pre-planned and premeditated mass murder of protesters, which was subsequently carried out by the Nigerian Army at Lekki in October 20, 2020.”