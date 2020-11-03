By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:01 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 17:01 EST, 3 November 2020

Surveillance video leaked on social media captured the moment a ride-share app driver was shot dead by a passenger after he was ambushed in Mexico City.

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that Juan Ramos, 52, was minutes from concluding his shift Sunday when he answered to a call to pick up two passengers on the Chinese-owned ride-hailing application DiDi.

Ramos’s son said his father sent him text message letting him know he would be arriving home soon and shared his location.

A building surveillance camera captures the moment Juan Ramos stops at what appeared to be his passengers’ destination before he was tragically gunned down in Mexico City of Sunday night. Ramos, a driver for the Chinese-owned ride-share app Didi, had texted his son to inform him that he was on his way home and shared the location of where the vehicle stopped before he was shot

One of the two suspects who remain on-the-run was filmed pulling Juan Ramos’ body out of his car after he was shot dead Sunday night in the Mexico City municipality of Tlalpan

A security camera mounted to a building in the Mexico City municipality of Tlalpan recorded Ramos slowing down as he neared the passengers’ destination.

One of the customers could be seen stepping out from the right rear passenger door and stood still for several seconds. A short while later a large flash is visible, the result of the fatal shot that killed Ramos.

The man subsequently runs to the driver’s door and pulls out Ramos, dragging down the streets before he laid him on the pavement.

A man is filmed reaching into the driver’s seat to drag out the body of Juan Ramos before stealing the vehicle after the 52-year-old ride-share app driver was executed in Mexico City on Sunday

He then runs back to the vehicle and took off driving before abandoning the car in the town of San Pedro Mártir, about seven miles southeast.

Concerned Ramos was tardy in arriving home, his son rushed to the last known location that was pinged on his phone and discovered his father’s lifeless body.

No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon by the Mexico City police.

DailyMail.com reached out to Didi Mexico for comment.