ADVERTISEMENT

Several shots were fired at the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague on Thursday, but no injuries were reported, according to local media.

Bullets struck multiple windows around 6 a .m (0500 GMT) and left 20 holes all over the building, police said in comments carried by broadcaster Omroep West.

Police subsequently sealed the area around the embassy. They found bullet cartridges.

There was no information available about possible suspects or the motive behind the attack.

(dpa/NAN)