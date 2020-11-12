Daily News

Shots fired at Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague

By
0
shots-fired-at-saudi-arabian-embassy-in-the-hague
Views: Visits 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Several shots were fired at the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague on Thursday, but no injuries were reported, according to local media.

Bullets struck multiple windows around 6 a .m (0500 GMT) and left 20 holes all over the building, police said in comments carried by broadcaster Omroep West.

Police subsequently sealed the area around the embassy. They found bullet cartridges.

There was no information available about possible suspects or the motive behind the attack.

(dpa/NAN)

PT Mag Campaign AD

Diri gets Bayelsa Assembly’s approval to borrow N17bn

Previous article

Inauguration: My re-election offers hope for democracy, says Obaseki

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News