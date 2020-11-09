Video Should FRSC officers be allowed to carry Guns? By Diallo Francis 9 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The Federal Government is considering arming Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operatives with firearms to curtail the excesses of road users in Nigeria as provided for in their 1992 Act. What are your thoughts? Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
