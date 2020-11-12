As part of its demands in the ongoing strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) wants the Federal Government to stop the proliferation of universities, noting that “it is grossly affecting the quality of learning in the country.” However, stakeholders are divided on the issue, reports DAMOLA KOLA-DARE .

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has blamed federal and state governments for the proliferation of universities in the country.

According to the union’s President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, successive governments arew establishing universities without adequate funding. He added that some established institutions were needless.

“Why do we need a university of transportation, or that of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)? All these can be taken care of by the existing public universities. So, proliferation of university education will not help us; it is grossly affecting the quality of learning in the country,” he said.

Ogunyemi also lamented that state governments have made the setting up of universities a constituency project, rather than centres of development. He warned that university education may become comatose just like the primary education system if things were not urgently addressed.

“State governments have turned the establishment of universities to constituency projects; every governor wants to have a university in his constituency. This is really sad and if we are not careful, university education will collapse like the public primary schools in the country. So, what ASUU is really fighting for is to stop the total collapse. Our demands are not selfishly motivated,” Ogunyemi added.

He urged the Federal Government to fix public universities, saying by so doing, such institutions can enhance revenue generation.

But Dr Nwuria Amaechi, the head of Department of Food Science and Technology, Abia State University, does not believe creating more universities lowers the quality of learning.

“The two are not linked together. Proliferation of tertiary institutions should not lower education standard except for the illegitimate ones. If a student fails an examination, it is not a function of the system but the student’s level of intelligence in part,” she said.

For Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji, a senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), proliferation of varsities compromises quality and standard of learning citing profit-oriented private universities.

He said: “Proliferation by its meaning is unnecessary. There is no need to proliferate anything, especially a critical institution like a university. The more we proliferate, the more we compromise quality as the case is with some profit-driven private universities.”

The former Director, Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, UNILORIN, noted that as much as it was important to make tertiary education accessible, quality should be prioritised. He added that upgrading existing infrastructure would suffice to meet the needs of students.

“While it is imperative to increase access to university education, it doesn’t have to be at the expense of quality or by mushrooming universities. The situation we have is growth without development as our universities lack competitive facilities to make world-class universities.

“If we enhance the capacity of our existing universities, improve their infrastructure and reboot their governance, we have enough to meet our national needs,” he said.

On his part, another lecturer, Mr Henry Ukomah of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, stressed the need to establish more varsities, noting that tertiary institutions in the country were not meeting contemporary needs.

He said: “We even need more varsities to deal with some courses relevant in today’s society. The varsities we have are not completely enough in the sense that they are not meeting our today’s needs. If we say we have enough where will those under education practise their courses? Also, currently in our public universities, we see classrooms containing hundreds of students.”

Prof Moyosore Ajao of the Department of Human Anatomy, UNILORIN, who also emphasised funding, does not see the need for creating new varsities.

“The proliferation of universities leads to lower standard and poor quality of the education system since they are not adequately funded by those who set them up. If our universities are properly funded, they could be developed into mega universities and be able to admit large numbers of students year in year out,” he said.

Also lending his voice to the debate, Prof Ayo Akinwole, ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, said most times universities were established for personal or political reasons and not for the benefit of the masses.

He said: “We have seen that most of the time, universities that are being established are purely for political or personal reasons. They can’t justify it on the basis of helping the masses.

“In terms of that, we are now talking of the quality of education. The first thing you look at is public universities we have at present; are they well staffed? Do they have the prerequisite number of staff?”

Akinwole lamented that most public universities were understaffed, hence, establishing new ones would be tantamount to overstretching personnel. He, however, urged the government to adequately fund existing varsities.

“Rather than establishing new ones when the old ones still have shortage of staff, establishing new ones means you are outstretching the personnel pool from where the university will tap from.

“A responsive government either at the state or federal level should make sure the ones we have at present are adequately funded with respect to facilities, and well staffed before thinking of expanding the schools,” he stated.

He, however, urged the government to provide better facilities if qualitative education was to be achieved.

“It is a matter of expanding the facilities at the lecture hall, more space, better electronic lecture delivery equipment and others. So you will achieve getting more students to qualitative education without relatively extending so much as establishing a university. But if it is absolutely necessary then when we are sure that the ones we have are well equipped and discharging their mandate then if there is a need we will sit down again and see to expanding.”

On the contrary, Dr Dam Ndukuba of the Department of Optometry, Abia State University, stated that proliferation of varsities was not a problem but proper management and sustainability remained paramount.

He said: “Proliferation of universities is not the problem.There should be a proper management structure for sustainability because when varsities are springing up, you look at accreditation of courses, sustenance, infrastructure etc. What structure is on ground to get the ball rolling? A survey of some private universities that are just starting shows that most of them are struggling with finances. It is evident that they can’t sustain their workforce.”