By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:38 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 16:38 EST, 4 November 2020

Surveillance footage captured a disturbing physical assault of two young women in a Brooklyn, New York deli over the weekend.

The video captures the attack, which happened at 1.15am on Sunday morning at a deli on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place. A young man puts his bag down and suddenly punches the two women, knocking one down, before calmly appearing to walk away.

The store clerk and a woman at an ATM also appear in the surveillance video, although they don’t appear to be affected by the assault.

The attacker, who remains at large, appears to be in his 30s.

A vicious assault occurred over the weekend at a Brooklyn deli in New York City

The assault landed two young women in the hospital, one with a detached retina and one with pain and brusies

The assault happened at 1:15 am Sunday at a deli located on Utica Avenue, near Sterling Place

There are several delis open late in the area – the NYPD did not state which deli this occurred in.

According to PIX 11, police say the two victims were a 21-year-old and 24-year old. The former suffered a detached retina, while the latter suffered pain and bruising from the assault.

NBC New York reports both women were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

This is not the only recent violent incident that has occurred in a deli in recent weeks.

According to 1010 WINS, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a deli in East New York last Wednesday.

Felony assaults are on a slight decline from a year ago, according to police statistics, with a 2.2 percent drop from 2019.

Historically, however, felony assaults are actually up significantly from 10 years ago, rising 19.4 percent. It is one of the few major crime categories that has seen an increase in incidents from a decade ago.