Sierra Leone’s prodigal coach John Kiester, is exuding confidence in his side as he unveiled a list of 23 players, including 14 foreign-based ones, for the Leone Stars double header against Nigeria in the frame of Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Keister admitted that he will be facing a tough side but expressed confidence and determination to secure maximum points against the Super Eagles.

“I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg,” he remarked during a press conference. “The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians,” he added.

Major highlight of the squad is the call up of USL Championship joint top scorer, Augustus Williams, who will be eyeing his international debut, besides Anderlecht striker Mustapha Bundu.

Former AC Millan midfielder Rodney Strasser who now plays for Turun Palloseura, Randers forward Alhaji Kamara and 32-year-old Mohamed “Medo” Kamara return to the squad.

Forward Kei Kamara (36) made a U-turn on his retirement from international football as was announced last November.

FC Kallon’s goal machine Hassan Milla Sesay and teammate Emmanuel Samadia join China based striker Mohamed Buya Turay, US based Mustapha Dumbuya and Orebro SK left back Kevin Wright as they rejoin regular suspects as Skipper Umara Bangura and Iceland Based winger Kwame Quee.

Sierra Leone is at the bottom of Group L with a lone point following a 1-1 home draw with Lesotho and 1-0 away defeat to Benin.

The match against Nigeria on Friday, November 13, will mark the 15th meeting between the two West African Nations in competitive and friendly internationals. Sierra Leone has won two, lost nine and drawn three of their games with the Super Eagles. The second leg will be played in Sierra Leone on Nov. 17.

Sierra Leone’s full squad is as follows –

Goalkeepers: Mohamed N. Kamara (East End Lions), Unisa Conteh (FC Johansen), Issac Caulker (FC Kallon)

Defenders: Umaro Bangura (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Alie Sesay (Zira FK, Azerbaijan), Yeami Dunia (East End Lions), Kevin Wright (Orebro SK, Sweden), Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers, England), Mustapha Dumbuya (Tampa Bay Rowdies, USA), Abubakar Samura (Unattached),

Midfielders: Hassan M. Koroma (FC Kallon), Mohamed Medo Kamara (FC Haka, Finland), John Kamara (Kesla, Azerbaijan), Rodney Strasser (Turun Palloseura, Finland), Prince Barrie (Bo Rangers)

Forwards: Emmanuel Samadia (FC Kallon), Kei Kamara (Minnesota United, USA), Kwame Quee (Vikingur Reykjavik, Iceland), Mohamed Buya Turay (Hebei Fortune, China), Alhaji Kamara (Randers, Denmark), Mustapha Bundu (Anderlecht, Belgium), Augustus Williams (Los Angeles Galaxy, USA), Alhassan Koroma (Real Balompedica, Spain). (PANA/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria