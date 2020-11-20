Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

Governor Simon Lalong of plateau state on Thursday said giving constitutional roles to the traditional institutions in the country will not only tackle and address the insecurity bedeviling the nation but because they are a permanent feature of the nation’s body polity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the consultative committee on the role of traditional rulers in governance architecture of Nigeria in lafia, Lalong explained that the establishment of the Committee was in line with the resolutions reached a meeting of NGF in Kaduna State recently

According to governor Lalong, there was the need to integrate the monarchs into the country’s governance system adding that the forum’s interface with Chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council has propelled them to revisit the issue thereby constituting a committee to look into the roles of traditional rulers in the country.

He said, traditional institutions being closer to the grassroots will contribute robustly to the fight against insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, youth restiveness, and other criminal activities.

“In this regard, the roles of our traditional rulers ought to be given a formal role in governance architecture of the country even as the issue has been on the table for long”. Lalong stated

According to the Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum, the inauguration of the committee is born out of the conscious fact that involving the monarchs in governance will require constitutional amendments hence the need to advise the Northern Governor’s Forum on how best to involve the traditional rulers in governance.

“We collectively agreed that our Royal Fathers ought to be given formal roles in the governance architecture of the Country. Although this has been on the table for a long time, the Forum saw the necessity of putting in place this committee to accelerate action.

“We are conscious of the fact that giving the traditional rulers more roles in governance will require constitutional amendments, hence the setting up of this committee to look into the matter and advise the Northern Governors Forum on how best to pursue this desire.

The specific terms of reference for this Committee are as follows:

“To review available Reports earlier submitted by previous committees, panels and commissions on roles of Traditional Rulers in Governance Architecture and advise the Northern States Governors’ Forum appropriately.

“To propose defined roles for the Traditional rulers particularly in the Governance Architecture of the Northern States and Nigeria. Any other recommendation to assist the Forum in pushing for defined roles and responsibilities in the Governance Architecture Nigeria and the Northern States in particular.

“The Committee has 8 weeks to complete the assignment and submit its report. Membership of the Committee is composed of members as enumerated,” Governor Lalong said.

