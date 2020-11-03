By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Two girls who fell through the ice of a pond were rescued by Sikhs who unraveled their turbans to pull them to safety.

The teenagers were walking on the stormwater pond in Calgary on Friday morning when they fell into the freezing water.

Passersby quickly rushed to help, including neighbor Kulbinder Bangar, whose daughter called out to her from the porch.

Bangar said: ‘The screams were like a deathly scream. It was so terrifying, it’s hard to erase.’

A number of Sikh men first tried to use some pieces of wood from a nearby renovation project to pull the girls out of the water.

But when that failed, they started unravelling their turbans and tied the cloth together to make a rope.

Bangar told Global News: ‘In their Sikh faith it’s a big thing to take your turban off but they didn’t think for one moment.’

Another neighbor then brought out a garden hose which helped pull one girl to safety.

The second one was then pulled to shore by another neighbor.

Stuart Brideaux, who works for Calgary emergency medical services, said the quick work helped shorten the time the girls were in the water.

Neither of the girls had to be taken to hospital and they returned home with their parents.

Brideaux said: ‘It did have a positive ending. Other than being cold and some mild hypothermia, there were no ill effects or lasting repercussions from this incident.’

