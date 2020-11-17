Simi | @Symplysimi

Nigerian songbird Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has come a long way in the Nigerian music industry having successfully worked her way to the top.

Like the rest of Nigeria, the mother of one has had an eventful 2020 thus far. In May 2020, she welcomed her daughter alongside her husband Adekunle Gold.

Shortly after, she released her hit song “Duduke” to announce her pregnancy. The song was met with positive reviews as fans rejoiced with the songstress.

Speaking about the success of Duduke to SDE Pulse, she said:

“I knew Duduke would be big news, giving my pregnancy, but it truly exceeded my expectations. It was, and still is, like a bubble that kept getting bigger. It really warms my heart to see how much people fell in love with it and it has become an anthem of sorts for moms, and moms to be.”

Duduke was only the icing on the cake as she went on to release her “Restless 2” EP in October. She explained that she is able to balance family life, motherhood and work by prioritising. She explains:

“Being a mom, you have to prioritise – but it’s great to have support and help. My baby is growing so fast, I just wanna soak in these moments. I work when I work.”

The song “No Longer Beneficial” set the tone for her latest body of work. The Afro-Pop R&B influenced sound was a piercing track about situations as she breaks down how the jam came to fruition:

“I just thought it would be fun to write about a girl that just wanted to have fun with no strings attached. And she has just that until the guy starts to catch feelings. It was interesting to write about because I doubt anyone really expected that kind of song from me. It’s edgy and also kinda funny. At least to me, it is,” says the mother of one.

She further narrates how she not only wrote the song, but shot music videos in between her pregnancy, again exemplifying just how hard she works and can juggle the different roles:

“I was pregnant when I recorded that song. It was pretty difficult, because I had a tough first trimester, but I’m stubborn so I worked through that. Shooting the video was pretty tough too, but I had my mum with me, so she really made it easier for me to navigate that.”

Simi who has always been vocal about societal issues also speaks on the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria.

The songstress who was one of the many celebrities that spoke out during the protests explained why she lent her voice and platform to the cause.

“I’m passionate about it, because as far as I’m concerned, I don’t have a choice. Nigeria is my country and I was born and raised in it and I want to be proud of it.”

She goes to acknowledge the power of unity and technology today as well as the exterior support from other people and nations to stand for the justice of innocent Nigerians.