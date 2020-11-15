Jeremih | Image: Daily Mail UK

American singer-songwriter Jeremih has reportedly been hospitalized following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to online news outlet TMZ, the condition of 33-year-old singer turned for the worse as he has been placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit (ICU).

It’s not known yet how long he’s been in the hospital or how he contracted the virus.

Chance the Rapper, 50 cent and Big Sean are among some of the celebrities that have taken to social media to pray for Jeremih’s health:

50 wrote, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” He added, “he’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Chance the Rapper: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Producer Hitmaka also posted on Instagram: “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mother’s blessings.”

Born Jeremy Phillip Felton, the “Birthday Sex” singer signed with Def Jam Records in 2009.

The singer’s commercial debut song “Birthday Sex”, peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart—leading his self-titled debut album released in June that year, reaching number six on the US Billboard 200 chart. His success continued with the release of his second album, All About You, led by the single “Down on Me”, which also reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2014, his single “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with YG became his third top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. After multiple delays, Jeremih released his third studio album, Late Nights in 2015. Jeremih’s latest project, a collab album with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy was released on August 24, 2018.

He has worked with 50, Ludacris, PartyNextDoor, Wale and Ty Dolla Sign among others.