Six people have been confirmed dead and 11 others injured after a passenger bus crashed with a truck at Niwelle Junction along Nteje-Onitsha expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this in a statement signed on Sunday by Sector Commander FRSC Anambra State, Kamal Musa.

The accident according to Road Safety was caused due to over-speeding, leading to loss of control and eventually the crash.

“Six people killed and eleven injured in a fatal crash involving a mini white bus belonging to CDO transport Company with registration number BGT 313 XA and a white truck without a registration number recorded at 1710hrs this evening 22nd November 2020 at Niwelle Junction along Nteje-Onitsha expressway.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the crash occurred as a result of over speeding leading to loss of control of the bus and crashing eventually, the statement read in part.

A total number of 17 people including 11Male adults and six female adults were involved in the Crash.

Those who sustained varying degree of injuries were rushed to Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi, and bodies of those who died deposited at the Mogue after doctor’s confirmation