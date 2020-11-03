Breaking News

Six handguns and drugs worth €300,000 seized in Mullingar

By
0
Views: Visits 9

Gardaí have seized six handguns and drugs worth an estimated €300,000 during an operation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Officers investigating the sale and supply of drugs discovered the weapons and quantities of heroin and cocaine when they searched a house in the town following what a Garda spokesman said was a “lengthy surveillance operation”.

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested at the scene on Monday night where some €245,000 of suspected cocaine and €56,000 of suspected heroin was seized.

“They are both currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” the spokesman said.

A follow up search of the residence was carried out on Tuesday and the six handguns were seized. These will be sent to the Garda’s Ballistics Unit for analysis.

More from The Irish Times

Average Covid-19 case numbers rise for first time in over two weeks

Previous article

Government rejects Opposition bid for more time to question Varadkar over leaking GP draft contract

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News