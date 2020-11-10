A six-year-old girl has allegedly been raped to death in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The lifeless body of the toddler identified as Aisha Ya’u was found at a burial ground in Kurmi Mashi area of Kaduna state after she was allegedly raped to death.

It was learnt that after returning from Islamiyya on Sunday around 11 am, the girl went to play in the neighbourhood until a few hours later when her mother discovered that she was missing. The incident happened barely four months after another six-year-old girl, suspected to have been raped and died in the process, was found in a mosque in the same community.

There has been an outrage over rape across the country. Lawmakers in kaduna state have approved surgical castration as punishment for those convicted of raping children under the age of 14 years.

Efforts to speak with the mother of the victim, Amaratu Ya’u, failed because she was still in shock.

But a source close to the family said Aisha’s mother had raised the alarm over her missing daughter. Following an intense search by neighbours, the girl’s body was uncovered at a burial ground; covered in sand after allegedly being raped.

Reacting, Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Muhammad-Baba, who expressed sadness over the development called on the Commissioner of Police in the State, Muri Umar, to deploy all resources to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime happening repeatedly in the same community.

“Right-thinking Kaduna people are very sad about this unfortunate development. While we are still waiting for the apprehension of criminal elements who did a similar thing in the same area during the lockdown, this one happened again. It is unfortunate, to say the least.”Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Muhammad-Baba Reacted.

Like this: Like Loading...