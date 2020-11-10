Police arrest two for allegedly kidnapping, gang raping teenage girl in Ogun



The family of Ya’u Ibrahim has been thrown into mourning by a yet-to-be identified person who raped their six-year old daughter, Aisha, to death and dumped her body in a cemetery at Kurmin Mashi area of Kaduna State.







The girl was said to have returned home from Arabic school around 11:00a.m on Sunday, and went out to play close to their compound before she was discovered missing.







Mother of the victim, Amaratu Ya’u, could not speak to The Guardian, as she was yet to recover from the shock of her child’s death.







A family source who pleaded anonymity, told our reporter that Aisha’s mother raised the alarm of her missing daughter an hour after she was no where to be found, calling on neighbours to assist in the search for her.







“The search lasted till evening. It was a man who was returning from his farm that discovered Aisha’s body dumped in the cemetery close to their home and alerted people,’ the source said.







The incident has thrown residents of Kurmin Mashi into apprehension, as various cases of sexual molestation of minors have been reported in the area lately.







A resident of the area, Ahmed Abdulahi, said five months ago, another six-year old girl was raped to death.







Another source said: “There was a case of a man selling sugarcane in this area who raped a boy. It is rumoured that he is now back on the streets walking as a free man.”



Besides seeking justice for Aisha Ya’u and other victims of assault, the residents also called for improved security.







When contacted to confirm the development, the police public relations officer of Kaduna State police command, Mohammad Jalige, did not respond to enquiries as at press time.

MEANWHILE, the Ogun State police command said it has arrested two young men for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 14-year old girl. Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on November 4.







Oyeyemi, in a statement, identified the suspects as Michael Hammed Azeez, 20 and Adeola Ogunseye, 22.







They were arrested following a complaint lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim. The mother informed the police that the suspects abducted her daughter on November 3, at about 8:30p.m, took them to an unknown place, and forcefully have carnal knowledge of their victim.







According to her, the victim was later found seriously battered along school road, Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun State.







Acting on tip-off, Oyeyemi said the DPO of Owode Egba division, Mathew Ediae, mobilised his men to the area where the two suspects, identified by the victim were apprehended. The houses of the suspects were searched and the torn pant of the victim was recovered.







The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation department for further action and prosecution.