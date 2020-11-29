You may have heard or read about Skyfall Oceanfront Club, but for the over 10,000 guests in the past 3 months, it is a total experience. Bringing together the world of Nature, Music, Art and Entertainment to form the ultimate oceanfront club, Skyfall Oceanfront Club has now been quoted by many guests as the flag bearer for high energy oceanfront experiences.

Now in its fifth month of operations, Skyfall Oceanfront Club is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on the 6th of December 2020, with an event that is rumoured to be a lot more elaborate than their already fancy regular offering.

How are they just having a grand opening with all the talk about Skyfall Oceanfront Club in the past months? The CEO, Dapo Aderele, explains that the year brought with it many challenges for the business which was only running on test mode before the pandemic hit. After a few months break and the very rewarding months that have followed, he considers the 6th of December a perfect time to officially open the recently famous Oceanfront Club.

Speaking of Dapo Aderele, he appeared to exude a certain level of confidence about Skyfall Oceanfront Club when he spoke about his visions for the new spot. This is a man that truly knows his onions. With over 20 years in the game and founding PTRlifestyle the parent company for both Skyfall Oceanfront Club and the city’s favourite nightclub, Kabaal, you can tell that his confidence has its roots in his wealth of experience.

Skyfall, as it is fondly called on social media, in our opinion is one of the best party venues in the country, especially when you seek that “nature-meets-pleasure” experience as their slogan suggests. In the past three months, Skyfall has provided the very finest Lagos nightlife, as well as events throughout the night. The spot located at Elegushi beach is currently opened only on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Known for its amazing beach parties, Skyfall inspires an atmosphere where you will always find that positive energy.

With their obvious difference in approach and qualified staff who will cater to your every need, you can enjoy anything from dinner or celebration with friends to a night having fun and partying at one of their events. The events at Skyfall Oceanfront Club are quite entertaining with the backdrop of the natural ambience, DJs, live musicians, sexy dancers and performers all contributing to the party atmosphere. Not one to be missed is the Grand Opening On the 6th Of December, which is tagged “Play in the big leagues”.

The high demand for the meals at Skyfall Oceanfront Club has led its management to consider a delivery option for customers who crave the kitchen’s top-notch cuisine from home. They serve dishes that complement the design of the space in taste; artsy and tasteful.

Skyfall Oceanfront Club should most certainly be on your “must visit” list in December; for that new experience that comes with a new season. A visit will welcome you to new possibilities of what partying seaside can be. Ever been?