By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared the state is in a serious security crisis.

Akeredolu made the declaration following the killing of Olufon of Ifon in Ose local government, Oba Isreal Adeusi, by suspected kidnappers around Elegbeka, Owo-Ifon highway.

The Governor, who spoke in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described the killing as a heinous crime.

According to him: “All lives matter; but this is one too heavy and unbearable. It’s a sad day in Ondo State. Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means.

“The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“On our part as a Government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have brought this sad day on our State shall not go unpunished “, the Governor said.

“In deference to our customs and traditions, the State Government will advisedly, refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss.

“Nonetheless, without prejudice to ongoing efforts toward getting to the roots of this abominable crime, Government shall issue a formal and more detailed statement as dictated by tradition after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the affected community.”