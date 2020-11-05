Lobster, langoustine, crab and hake – “I’ll see you at the harbour in the morning”, fishmonger Alison Bates tells a local Greystones Facebook group. The small business owner doesn’t have a bricks-and-mortar shop or a website, but her friendly social media banter along with pictures of the latest catch has customers queuing around the block.

For many small businesses not already online, their shuttering by the coronavirus pandemic for the second time this year has left them bewildered. Their customers are still there and still need their products but, with doors closed, hard-fought custom can seep away.