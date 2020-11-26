By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

Twelve years after meeting, hip hop icon Snoop Dogg and millionaire culinary queen Martha Stewart are still the best of friends.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the unlikely celebrity duo have been keeping in touch via Zoom and cooking together.

Cannabis enthusiast Snoop, 49, told Daily Mail Australia this week that his favourite food to bake with Martha, 79, is ‘brownies’.

‘We love making gumbo together and also brownies for dessert,’ Snoop said, but didn’t specify if the sweet treat includes any special ingredients.

In 2009, the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker couldn’t resist making several references to his weed-smoking habit as Martha coached him on making brownies on her TV show.

‘When do we add the, ummm…?’ Snoop asked, to which Martha cheekily responded: ‘Later… that’s a secret.’

With the global pandemic making it difficult to catch up with Martha, Snoop said he hadn’t seen her ‘in person’ lately but they had ‘done a couple of video chats’.

Snoop’s career got off to a late start, but his status as a rapper escalated just as quickly as his album sales.

These days, he’s seen as a mentor to up-and-coming talent.

‘I always tell people to be themselves. Don’t put on airs for attention,’ he said when asked what advice he gives to young people trying to break into the rap game.

Snoop has recently been lending his famous face to numerous ad campaigns, with SodaStream becoming the star’s latest collaboration.

The 2020 holiday campaign is all about life’s small and simple pleasures, and Snoop says he’s got one small pleasure in particular: ‘It’s all natural and comes from mother earth. It’s green and herbal.’

The biggest SodaStream global campaign to date features the hip hop legend encouraging people to focus on the small, but important, things in life.

Snoop said: ‘I love my SodaStream, so it was natural for me to partner up with them for this campaign. They make a great product and a big difference in the world. I’m happy to help spread the love!’

One reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles from ending up on a landfill.