Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has supported calls for social media regulation. In his defence, he admonished the use of gatekeepers to sieve content before they are published, adding that any news that lack evidential proof is unfit for publishing.

Governor Rotimi who stated this during an interview stressed that the government must find a way of regulating the use of social media by employing the use of valuable technology. He said that most Nigerians lack the discipline to desist from posting and publishing news that is damaging to the country.

“There must be gatekeepers. Yes, you want to publish any news you like, there must be gatekeepers using technology that will be able to at least, sieve what is right and what is wrong,” the governor said while explaining part of the communique issued by the South-West Governors’ Forum after a meeting held last week.

The Chairman of the South-West Governor explained that no government would allow fake news to take over the cyberspace, he also blamed fake news for the destruction of lives and properties by hoodlums.

“When the hoodlums took over, a lot of fake news was fed to the public. People were reacting to it.

“False news was fed to the public, they reacted to it. It led to the destruction of properties, Lagos, Akure, everywhere.

“If we cannot be disciplined enough to be able to know that we don’t churn out the news that can cause a lot of damage in the society, then the government itself must be proactive enough to find a way to control it,” he said.

The governor stated that social media is already regulated in advanced countries like China and Russia, explaining that personal conversations will not be pried into or restricted.

“They won’t restrict my personal conversations, they would not restrict what I am saying to my friends but if I want to take out news and say that thousands have been killed in Lekki Toll Gate for instance, then before it comes out, I must have evidence of people who died on the ground,” Akeredolu noted.

