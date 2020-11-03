By Monica Greep For Mailonline

3 November 2020

While many are disappointed normal holidays might not be on the cards for a while, these pictures may make you feel slightly better.

A hilarious online gallery, collated by Drivepedia, has revealed some of the very bizarre behaviour of airplane passengers traveling around the world, captured in social media posts.

From a woman who brought her pet parrot on the plant to another who booked an extra seat for her precious cello, some passengers seem to have gone out of their way to irritate other travellers.

The examples also include a man who decided to tale a nap in the middle of the aisle and the baffling site of another brushing his teeth in his seat in the middle of the flight.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the top examples of some very self-centered passengers who may make you grateful you’re not jetting off anytime soon.

Sleep tight! This passenger decided to annoy staff by taking a nap in the middle of the plane aisle, complete with a sleep mask and a teddy

A different kind of flying! This woman brought along her pet parrot on the plane without a cage – while other customers were struggling to fit the correct weight into their suitcases

Hair-raising! One passenger seemed unaware her locks were completely covering her neighbour’s screen

Toe-tally unacceptable! This passenger was horrified to discover another guest on the plane was sticking their feet alongside their chair

Who needs a dentist appointment! This man decided that mid-flight was the perfect time to brush his teeth, despite not having a sink

Talk about selfish! This man decided that a flight was the perfect time to air out his sweaty trainer

Keep your beak out! This passenger inexplicably brought along their pet turkey on the flight with them

Dicing with death! This passenger fell asleep with his foot on the handle of the plane’s door

Now that’s commitment! One passenger was so dedicated to the gym he decided to do some press ups during the flight

High and dry! One passenger needed to dry off their underwear – just 15 minutes into their flight

Put your toes in the air! This woman used her husband as a bed while sticking her feet up during their flight

Priorities! One passenger decided that his cello was so important to him he booked it it’s own seat on the flight