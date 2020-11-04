Key government actors, from the minister of information to a raft of state governors, have made recent, high-profile calls for the regulation of social media in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The recurring rationale for these calls revolve around to stop the spread of “fake news” reports on social media that may “destabilize” the country.

“We need a technology to shut down social media at will when it becomes a menace to the country’s security,” said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister in a media briefing on Oct. 29.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the Federal Government’s move to regulate the platform.

President of CAN Youth Wing Apostle Nyeneime Andy who addressed reporters in Abuja on Tuesday November 3, averred that they will resist government’s plan to regulate the use as Nigerians have the freedom to speak and express themselves without inhibitions.

The Christian group which stressed that the positive side outweighs the negative side, further pointed out that there are genuine users who also earn their living and impact on society through the platform.

Andy said;

“Social media is a strong platform that can be used to sharpen discussions, even though it has negative sides. Millions of people make their daily living from social media, even when some people claim that it destroys. Millions of others are also learning from social media. “In fact, Facebook seems to be the strongest religion in the world. The fact that there are few negative sides to it does not mean that there are no good sides. “Undoubtedly, the positive side of social media outweighs the negative side.”

Attempts by Nigeria’s government to regulate the platform date back to December 2015 with the proposal of a “frivolous petitions” bill which prescribed jail time and a $10,000 fine for social media posts found to be in contravention of the proposed law. Yet, the bill was withdrawn six months later in the face of widespread public criticism.

