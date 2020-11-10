Reports have emerged claiming that Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure, who died in a road accident with his Rolls Royce on Sunday, November 8, had bought his own casket a week before his death.

Ginimbi died on the spot along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known by many as Borrowdale Road, when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire

A casket was found in one of his spare bedrooms following his death, The ZimbabweMail reports.

Photos of the casket have been shared online.

The socialite had on Sunday morning shared a video of himself heading for a friend’s (Mimie Moana) birthday party in his Rolls Royce.

Three other people who died in the crash include Limumba Karim, Alichia Adams and Mimie Moana.

Prior to the accident, Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Mimie Moana, said she had a dream that she died. She narrated the dream about her death in a video that has gone viral online.

Unfortunately, Mimie died in the crash as the group were returning from Dreams Night Club after celebrating her 26th birthday.

Friends have since taken to social media to mourn Ginimbi with many asking if having a premonition of his death was what made him buy a casket.

