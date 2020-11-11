A Zimbabwean model, video vixen and fitness enthusiast, Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Mimie Moana dreamt of her death before she died in a fatal Rolls Royce crash.

Mimie Moana died alongside flamboyant businessman, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure and two others.

In an Instagram Live video, she narrated a scary dream about her death and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The Rolls Royce crash which claimed the lives of two other people including a Malawian fugitive, occurred while the friends were on their way from Dreams Night Club after celebrating Mimie’s 26th birthday in the early hours of Sunday, November 8.

Sharing beautiful photos after marking her 26th birthday, Mimie Moana wrote;

“When you’re trying to act mature cz you woke up a year older buhhh deep down you know you’re childish af. Happy Freaking birthday THE BEAUTIFUL BEAST” “Grow and Glow babe gurlllllll “

Below is a video where Mimie Moana narrated a scary dream she had on a previous night. She said she saw herself gasping for air and screaming for help, with people around her looking in confused faces.

Iharare reported that eyewitnesses who spoke to national broadcaster ZBC News said Mimie was in the car when it ignited flames. It was also alleged that cries for help could be heard as they got burnt beyond recognition, but bystanders couldn’t help out for fear of the fire that sealed the fate of the four who were in the car.

The socialite had announced her engagement with a diamond ring on October 20.

Photos from her birthday:

