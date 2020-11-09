By Will Stewart for MailOnline

Published: 03:26 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 06:02 EST, 9 November 2020

A Russian conscript is on the run after killing four servicemen during a massacre at an air force base.

Anton Makarov, 20, used an axe on fellow troops in a 5am attack near Voronezh, according to reports.

He then stole at least one gun from an officer and began shooting, killing four in the attack at Baltimor air base.

Anton Makarov (pictured), 20, is on the run after killing four servicemen at a Russian air force base

The conscript (pictured as a teenager) used an axe and stole a gun in the attack on fellow troops near Voronezh

Makarov then went on the run with a pistol and ammunition.

The dead servicemen were named as Major Sergey Yermolayev, Corporal Sergei Kazhokin and Private Ninail Aktiliyev.

A fourth serviceman – identified by his surname Firsov – died in hospital after the carnage.

An unnamed Interfax source said the shooting was sparked when an altercation broke out between the soldier and an officer during an inspection.

An emergencies ministry source said: ‘Three people have died, another person survived.

The Baltimor air base (pictured) is home to the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber strike aircraft

‘The victim sustained serious injuries, He is in an intensive care unit.’

A Voronezh region source said: ‘Yes, it happened, we are checking out the details, several people were killed at the air base.’

The suspected killer Anton Makarov was previously expelled from a police training college because of fights with fellow students, say reports.

‘He was always an aggressive person,’ said one former classmate.

The dead servicemen at the airbase (pictured) were named as Major Sergey Yermolayev, Corporal Sergei Kazhokin and Private Ninail Aktiliyev

Another told gazeta.ru : ‘Several times he attacked fellow students.

‘He was expelled because of the last attack and then went to join the army.’

The air base is home to the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber strike aircraft.

The conscript serves in the technical support battalion.

Reports say he shot and killed a military driver and the regiment’s ‘duty officer’.

A third person was wounded and later died, say reports.

Makarov (pictured) then went on the run with a pistol and ammunition and military and police are searching for the conscript

‘The soldier fled the territory with a weapon,’ said one source.

Military and police patrols were searching for the conscript.

Some reports said he had fled the base, others that he was barricaded in a building.

‘Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack,’ Russia’s Western Military District said in a statement carried by Interfax.

‘The command of the military unit, acting together with law enforcement agencies, is working to track down and detain the assailant,’ it added.

Military service is compulsory in Russia for men aged between 18 and 27, but many people use loopholes to evade conscription.