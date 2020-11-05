The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has accused the Nigerian army of carrying out a genocide in Oyigbo, Rivers state.

At the posthumous birthday anniversary of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, the late Biafran leader, MASSSOB also accused Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor, of being complicit in the alleged killings.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian army deployed soldiers in the town following a violent clash between security operatives and alleged Biafran agitators that resulted in the death of six soldiers, 4 policemen.

Amnesty International had said it received reports that soldiers were invading homes and that “some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street,” allegedly shot by soldiers, but the army denied this allegation.

At the birthday anniversary held on Wednesday in Enugu, Uchenna Madu, a leader of MASSOB, warned in his address that the group would retaliate if the alleged killings did not stop.

He said: “MASSOB condemns the genocidal and atrocious activities of the Nigerian Army against the people of Biafra in Oyigbo. MASSOB describes Governor Nyesom Wike’s denial of his Igbo identity as unfortunate and unstableness.

“MASSOB is begging the Federal Government not to push our members to arms conflict because the end is what nobody can tell.”

“MASSOB sues for peace and normalcy to return in Obigbo,” Madu said, adding: “We remind Gov Wike that the presidency or the cabals will never honour him for killing his people.”

