Human rights group, Amnesty International has raised an alarm over the alleged extrajudicial killings and invasion of homes in Oyigbo, River State.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that following the death of six soldiers and four policemen in Oyigbo, men of the Nigerian Army intensified their siege in the local government.

Amnesty International in a tweet on its official Twitter handle said that they have been receiving disturbing reports from Oyigbo including allegations of soldiers invading people’s houses and residents reportedly seeing dead bodies on the streets.

“Amnesty International is receiving disturbing information from #Oyigbo, Rivers state. “—Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. “—Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers. “We are calling on the military authorities to exercise restraint and stop the killings. #Oyigbo #Rivers,” Amnesty International tweeted.

The slain security operatives were said to have been murdered by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who also took their rifles away, the spokesman for the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Maj. Charles Ekeocha confirmed.

In a report by The Nation Newspaper, the Nigerian Army noted that it would continue its operation in the area until all stolen rifles are recovered as well as fishing out those involved in the act.

Sources told the publication that Oyigbo became a ghost town immediately after the military began its operation to smoke out IPOB members and recover its stolen riffles. The source went on to note that residents were living in fear as soldiers blocked all the exit routes in the council.

It was gathered that the soldiers, in order to enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed on Oyingbo by the state government, maintained constant patrols of the council.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike, in a statewide broadcast, had signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on IPOB and its activities in the state, maintaining that while Rivers state remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed IPOB and whatever it stands for.

