Nigerian soldiers have rescued 39 persons kidnapped on the Kaduna-Zaria highway, the Kaduna State Government said on Monday in a statement that showed the grim security situation in and around the state.

The statement, which contained the feedback the state government said it received from the military authorities on recent military operations in the state, revealed how bandits have laid siege to the major highways in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in the statement, said soldiers engaged armed bandits in firefight on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria roads in the late hours of Sunday and Monday in the latest of the confrontations.

“At Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi local government, troops of 4 Battalion Nigerian Army overpowered the armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route.

“One of the bandits was neutralised while several escaped with bullet wounds. Furthermore, the troops rescued 39 persons travelling to Onitsha from Sokoto from the armed bandits. The troops are still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

“The troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same general area. On arriving the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised. Pictures of the bandits neutralised, rescued citizens and recovered cattle are attached.

“On the Kaduna-Abuja Road, bandits advancing towards the Audu-Jungom axis in Chikun local government on Sunday 29th November 2020 were repelled by troops.

“The bandits were pursued to Ungwan Tuta, from where the troops lost contact with the bandits. They were denied freedom of action as they couldn’t carry out their nefarious act.

“In the early hours of today Monday, 30th November 2020, troops successfully dislodged armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja road. However, a stray bullet fired by the criminals hit a driver and passenger.

” Similarly, troops responded to a road accident involving a truck conveying cattle and a commercial vehicle near Alheri Camp on the Kaduna-Abuja Road. Troops evacuated the injured passengers to hospital under the supervision of Federal Road Safety Commission, and sadly one of the passengers died.

“Troops also rescued some passengers kidnapped by bandits on Sunday 29th November 2020 at around 7pm on the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kachia local government area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended troops for the operations against the criminal bandits. He commiserates with families that lost their loved ones and wishes those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The Kaduna State Government will continue to keep citizens informed of the security situation. Citizens with relevant information should kindly contact the following telephone lines and e-mail address:

09034000060



08170189999



Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng.”

Kaduna, like many of the seven states in North-west Nigeria, has been under frequent attacks by bandits for many years now with the security forces yet unable to quell the banditry.