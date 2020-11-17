Our Reporter

Mr Afolabi Solebo has been appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).

He takes over from Mrs. Kemi Olugbode. Solebo’s appointment takes effect from November 5.

[adinserter block=”2″]

[adinserter block=”3″]

[adinserter block=”4″]

[adinserter block=”5″]

[adinserter block=”6″]

[adinserter block=”7″]

[adinserter block=”8″]

[adinserter block=”9″] ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his appointment, Solebo was the Registrar, Land Use Charge Assessment Appeal Tribunal of the Ministry of Justice. He joined the Civil Service in 2001 and has served in the Office of Directorate for Citizens Right and Directorate for Civil Litigation. He was the pioneer Administrator of Peoples Advice Centre, an office which was rechristened Public Advice Centre.

LASCOPA is a regulatory body established to protect consumers’ rights and ensure they get value for their money.