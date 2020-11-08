Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on November 7, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he has no concerns over his position amid speculation, claiming he is working on a long-term plan with the struggling Premier League club.

Solskjaer has overseen United’s worst start to a season at the home of any manager since 1972-73 following last week’s 1-0 loss to rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

United followed up that defeat with an insipid 2-1 defeat away against Turkish hosts Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, heaping further pressure on Solskjaer.

While United have upstaged Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain and humbled RB Leipzig, the Red Devils have lost to Crystal Palace and Tottenham – who humiliated the English giants 6-1.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but speaking ahead of Saturday’s crucial trip to Everton, Solskjaer said: “I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term.

“Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.

“We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.

“For me, I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going.”