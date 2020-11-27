Nollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has taken to social media to share the journey of her son’s recovery and being certified cancer free after a three-year battle with the terminal disease.

In an IGTV post which she tagged her,”#HalleluyahReport” on Instagram with her followers on the social media platform, she a did a bit of a walk through memory lane in an 5-minute amateur video which started of with Adesuwa Etomi and Banky W dancing as newly weds on their traditional wedding day and the a fitting for the dress she was to wear for the white ceremony in South Africa, then to the morning where she was waiting for her cab and got the devastating news of her son’s condition and had to fly back to Nigeria only to gt back in a plane headed to Canada.

The emotional post which chronicled her family’s three-year journey of an acute form of childhood cancer diagnosis, their journey up until they received the good news of her son’s healing, five months earlier than expected “have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle” the grateful mother gushed.

Somkele thanked and everyone who knew and came through for her family while specially mentioning the hospital’s oncology team who managed them saying they, “have a special place in heaven”.

“I’m holding back tears that are overwhelming!! This video is only a spec of dust in explaining this journey. But what I will tell you is this, there is a living God.”

See post below.