Building strong institutions will improve the ease of doing business, rapid and sustainable economic growth, Chairman, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Committee on Management Practices, Sunny Uwanuakwa, has said.







Uwanuakwa, who charged chief executives of public agencies to build strong institutions, gave the advice at the inauguration of a five-man Independent Committee by SON in Abuja at the weekend.







The committee was set up by SON to review its management practices to strengthen the organisation for improved service delivery. Uwanuakwa, a retired permanent secretary, commended the Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim, on setting up the committee.

“This is a novel approach by Mallam Farouk, toward realising his vision for SON. We will hit the ground running and members of this committee will devote their time and passion to the assignment to deliver on the terms of reference within the time frame given,” he said.







A member of the committee, Mr. Kabir Wudil, a former Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the President, said the committee was capable of transforming SON.







Salim described the occasion as historic and going against the norms in an attempt to build strong processes that would outlive his tenure.







He mandated the committee to examine the structure of SON, its processes and practices to provide a template to address operational, service delivery and staff welfare challenges. He enumerated the committee’s terms of reference to include, control and coordination, communication and effectiveness, manpower dispositions and manning levels, recruitment, postings/posting as well as public perception survey of the organsation.

Members include Mashood Oluku Lawal, a pharmacist and a retired director of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulkadir Usman.