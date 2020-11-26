{files] Policemen became spectators as #EndSARS protesters occupy the main gate of the National Assembly, Abuja…yesterday. PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, said it was partnering with the police force for adequate compensation regarding cops killed during the recent #EndSARS protests to serve as motivation for others.

SON Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman in the capital, explained that the partnership would boost enforcement activities and policing nationwide.

He told the police chief that SON was touched by the level of human and material loss incurred by the force during the demonstrations, stressing that his agency would not look the other way, particularly now that the officers were in need of help to resume work.

“As partners in progress, SON is standing with the Nigeria Police Force, especially this command, in this trying period, and we will not mind contributing our little quota to bring succour to families of deceased policemen if called upon to do so,” Salim pledged.

He said the sacrifices of the Enugu command helped in preserving the National Metrology Institute, an establishment he described as the highest investment of the Federal Government in the southeast zone even when other agencies around were destroyed.

The DG appealed to the CP to strengthen the security around his agency’s offices for efficient service delivery.

Responding, Abdurrahman assured SON of the force’s cooperation to carry out its mandate of enforcement, as well as rid the state and the nation at large of sub-standard products.

He described the agency as an organisation that had been working to preserve lives like the police, adding that its activities would continue to receive support from every security outfit in the country.

In a similar vein, a group, the Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to recognise and compensate the family of the late Police Constable Emmanuel Ogboji that was murdered in the Abakpa axis of the state during the protests.

In a statement, its president, Olu Omotayo, recalled that Ogboji was killed in active service on October 22.