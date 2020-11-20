Veteran singer, Sound Sultan has lambasted colleague, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, more popularly known as Blackface for calling out his former singing group mate, Innocent Idibia otherwise known as 2baba over the death of their former driver.

Blackface had taken to his Instagram page to accuse his 2baba of failing to announce the death of a man called Benny who was their driver while they were still together as a band.

Blackface accused the singer of not giving the late Benny who worked for him all his life, a befitting farewell.

He wrote, “Benny died and he never told us ??? Pls anyone know how we can reach out to his family??? @official2baba @annieidibia1 Pls help us reach out to his family.

“I have tried to reach una to let me have their address or numbers severally to no avail I had to post this here. I hope your fan tag you enough to respond to my message as una no dey pick call ..”

Reacting to his post, Sound Sultan scolded Blackface for making such accusations against 2baba. He said 2baba had cared for Benny’s family for over 12 years even and continued even when Benny was no longer working with him.

He wrote, “Black you are soo wrong for this. Oga Benny and family was well taken care of by Inno for 12 years even when he wasn’t working with him he lived in his house till a fire incident happened. Let’s mourn Oga Benny without doing this pls. Smh”

No letting go, Blackface slammed Sound Sultan for keeping quiet about Benny’s death and only interjecting after he brought up the matter.

“@soundsultan so you too knew Oga Benny passed on? But you never told no one too until I posted. Why was his death kept on the low when he has helped so many of us and not only that, he was 2face driver, did you mention it anywhere he had passed on?

“Or anyone on una reasoning side? Since he worked with your friend 2face all his life does it not seem right to give him a befitting exist? Make we stop being animals in human skin ….just send me numbers to call ok and even you self you no fit give them advice abi na same water carry una??? Na wa,” he concluded.

