A warrant of arrest has been issued for the ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, in connection to the R255-million asbestos audit contract in the Free State. Magashule is expected to appear in court this week. Scorpio brings you this exclusive.

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule is set to be arrested and charged over his alleged role in the Free State’s R255-million asbestos audit contract.

Scorpio can reveal that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Magashule and that he will face several corruption-related charges in connection with one of the more contentious contracts the Free State provincial government awarded during his time as premier.

A joint venture between businessman Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and the late Igo Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading 74 clinched the lucrative asbestos audit contract from the Free State’s department of human settlements (FSHS) in 2014. Sodi and other businesspeople linked to the deal have already been arrested and charged, along with several former government officials.

Scorpio understands that Magashule will make his first appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday and that he has been given an opportunity to voluntarily present himself to the authorities.

