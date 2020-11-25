Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, has expressed concern at the attacks on delivery trucks in the country.

According to reports, a number of trucks were recently torched between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Zwane said burning other people’s property and assets for no apparent reason was lawlessness and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“The economic impact of these coordinated attacks is massive and has a potential to dent the image of the country’s road freight industry. The law enforcement agencies need to deal decisively with this phenomenon,” he said on Tuesday.

Zwane said the sentiment of hate towards foreign nationals, which seems as the motivating factor for the burnings, is even more worrying.

He called on people to be vigilant of those seeking to exploit the genuine concerns of South Africans, like unemployment and crime, for the illegitimate personal gains.

“Our dissatisfaction as South Africans should not result in others being unable to do business. Everyone in South Africa is allowed to participate in economic activity without being hindered by the other. Flourishing economies allow for free market operations and competition,” Zwane said.

He said South Africans should spare no effort in trying to get the economy to perform in line with government’s efforts.

“That work requires no fighting and requires no attacks on those we suspect of being foreign nationals,” Zwane said.