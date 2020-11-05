The Department of Basic Education and the Department of Health have just concluded an agreement this evening that will ensure that learners who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to write the final matric examinations.

The DBE previously issued a set of guidelines which indicated that learners who were COVID-19 positive would not be allowed to enter the exam center.

The Department subsequently received representations from parents and learners alike who requested the government to review the protocols. The two Departments jointly considered the requests and deliberated on the practical implications.

It was agreed that candidates who test positive, and deemed fit to write the examination, will be allowed to write albeit at a different venue and under secure conditions that are in compliance with the examination regulations.

The Departments will work jointly to ensure that candidates who have been confirmed to be positive are given an opportunity to sit for the exams while ensuring that safety is observed.

Minister Motshekga has however cautioned that the concessions did not mean that people should now be complacent in terms of the safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

