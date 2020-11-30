The upcoming motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa provides a useful window to examine the motives and agendas of people within the ANC and within other parties.

Thursday’s motion of no confidence brought against President Cyril Ramaphosa by the African Transformation Movement stands virtually no chance of succeeding. But the motion may show what could happen in the future should some people feel increasingly desperate as their own date with justice looms. It also demonstrates how a political party can give the impression of working to help those in other political parties, no matter how often they deny it.

Technically, the ATM’s motion to remove Ramaphosa will require a simple majority of MPs. This would mean that if all of the opposition parties vote to carry it (which is by no means certain) a significant chunk of the ANC MPs would have to vote in favour of it too.

The ATM has just two MPs, while the ANC has 230.

But it is possible that the DA, with its 84 votes, would vote against Ramaphosa, while the EFF is almost certain to add its 44…