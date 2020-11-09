Since 14 October, there has been no word from controversial Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi. In this exclusive interview, Agrizzi, critically ill in ICU, describes the past three torturous weeks.

On Thursday 5 November, three hours after former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni had wilfully blurted out the identity of Mr X at the Zondo Commission, I found myself holding hands with her nemesis, Angelo Agrizzi in ICU, at a private hospital in northern Johannesburg.

Despite having worked intimately as a publisher and editor with Agrizzi since July on his just-released corruption memoir Inside the Belly of the Beast, I had never actually met him in the flesh. With strict Covid-19 regulations restricting visiting times to just one hour and one visitor a day, I had to pull a few Agrizzi moves to secure 30 minutes with my author.

The first book from a corruptor, a State Capture lieutenant, is a riveting read

I tentatively approached the patient, surrounded by banks of beeping life support contraptions. A dialysis machine discreetly washed blood in the background. It felt phantasmagorical.

“You look like Hannibal Lecter,” I teased as I stood beside the bed. Covered in a full-face ventilation mask, hooked up to an…