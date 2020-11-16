Former president Jacob Zuma has filed a 102-page affidavit, taking a shotgun approach by not only asking Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself, but again questioning the constitutionality of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

While Jacob Zuma is expected to heed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s call to attend the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture later in November, the former president has nevertheless filed papers seeking the recusal of Justice Zondo.

Apart from this, Zuma, now Accused No 1 in the Arms Deal matter, which should be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in December, has accused former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, the North Gauteng High Court as well as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of acting unconstitutionally.

In his affidavit, Zuma said Madonsela had rushed her investigation “into the Gupta family in the affairs of state” and had made many “inconclusive findings” in her 2016 report.

“However, given that her term was coming to an end, she saw it fit to direct that further investigations be conducted on her speculative findings on the existence of State Capture, my role therein and that of the Guptas,” Zuma complained.

The appointment of a chairperson to…