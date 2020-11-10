South African prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said, making him the highest-profile official to be charged in a corruption scandal that has pitched President Cyril Ramaphosa against powerful members of his own party.

As secretary-general, Ace Magashule manages the day-to-day operations of the ANC, the onetime liberation movement in power since Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first Black president in 1994. He is also…