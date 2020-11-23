South Africa’s former football national defender, Anele Ngcongca, was killed in a car accident early Monday in KwaZulu-Natal.

A female passenger, reportedly involved in the same crash, is in a critical condition in a Richards Bay hospital.

After representing Mamelodi Sundowns for four seasons, the Cape Town-born player moved to Europe in 2007, joining Belgian club Racing Genk shortly after missing out on a contract with Arsenal.

After winning league and cup titles in Belgium as well as competing in the European Champions League and Europa League, he joined French side, Troyes.

Ngcongca made 53 appearances for the South African senior national team after making his debut in 2009. He was part of the 2010 World Cup squad.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe expressed his deepest condolences to Ngcongca’s family.

(PANA/NAN)