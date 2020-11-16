The Government of South Africa has issued a warrant of arrest, effective immediately for fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary. This is part of the process to exile the Malawian couple from Malawi so they can answer to the fraudulent charges they face in South Africa.

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightenment Christian Gathering Church, also known to his followers as Major 1, announced on Saturday that he had fled South Africa after receiving death threats. Bushiri and his wife are out on R200,000 but failed to report to authorities on Friday as per their bail agreement.

The South African government also said it has contacted Malawi to hand over controversial preacher and his wife after the couple skipped bail by failing to report to authorities on Friday as per their bail agreement.

However, Bushiri did not reveal how they had got out, but it is thought that they were smuggled across the border by a syndicate that deals with stolen cars. Malawi’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, was accused of aiding their escape – an allegation he has repeatedly denied. The South African authorities have also confirmed that the Malawian millionaire preacher did not leave on President Chakwera’s flight.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said that the warrant of arrest which the state was applying for formed the basis of the documentation that it would submit to the Malawian government to extradite the Bushiris.

“As far as we are concerned, he is accountable in South Africa and once we are able to establish that he has violated our immigration, that will also be another charge because he has violated but yes we are investigating that.”

The Hawks are also investigating how the couple managed to violate immigration laws after handing in their travel documents as part of their bail conditions.

Bushiri, in an address streamed by his television station, Rainbow TV, on Saturday night, claimed that there had been attempts on his life, with South African authorities refusing to intervene.

“Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives,” said Bushiri. “We have to be alive to testify.”

Bushiri was arrested in mid-October and was charged with fraud and money laundering involving more than R100-million. He and his wife were out on R200,000 bail each. His assets were seized ahead of his arrest and his impounded Gulfstream III private jet is still parked at Lanseria Airport. The couple also had to surrender their passports, but there was testimony during their bail hearing that they had several of these, among which were diplomatic passports granted by them by the Malawian government.

Like this: Like Loading...