Juba — South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Monday sacked his Central Bank governor amid an ailing economy.

In a presidential decree read on state-run TV SSBC, Kiir announced the sacking of Mr Jamal Wani who was replaced by former governor Dier Tong.

However, the president did not give reasons for the sacking, only citing presidential powers enshrined in the constitution.

In January, President Kiir had dismissed the new governor and replaced with Mr Wani.

Mr Tong had served as the Central Bank governor from May 2018.

He has been working at Central Bank of South Sudan since its establishment.

He previously served in various positions including that of the Director General for Currency, Director General for Banking Supervision and as deputy governor.

In September, President Kiir also sacked his Finance and Planning minister Salvatore Garang, acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu and Nilepet boss, Dr Chol Deng, amid an economic crisis.

He did not specify the reasons for the dismissals. But the dockets were reportedly facing financial mismanagement.

Activists have always criticised President Kiir for sacking government officials without holding them accountable for alleged corruption while in office.