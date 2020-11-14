Spain’s head coach Luis Enrique (up R) and his players attend a training on the eve of the UEFA Nations League group 4 football match, against Switzerland at St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, on November 13, 2020. (Photo by – / AFP)

As the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League continues this weekend, GOtv Jolli subscribers are promised live coverage of matches on SuperSport.

Today, Spain visits The Netherlands for a clash against Switzerland by 8:45pm, live on SS Football (Channel 31). Spain tops Group A4 with seven points, but their 13-game unbeaten competitive run ended last time with a shocking 1-0 defeat to an inexperienced Ukraine team.

Switzerland are at the foot of Group A4 with two points, having recorded two draws against Germany, but lost their remaining games. A defeat here would mean relegation to League B.

Also today is Malta vs Andorra at 3:00pm on SS Football (Channel 31).

The Nations League continues tomorrow with Denmark vs Iceland at 8:45pm on SS Football (Channel 31) and Czech Republic vs Israel at 8:45pm on SS Select 1(channel 34).